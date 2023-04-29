Japan Holiday Period Begins with No Border Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Airports and sightseeing spots in Japan were flooded with travelers Saturday, on which the government lifted its COVID-19 border measures, with the day marking the start of this year’s Golden Week holiday period in the country.

People with large baggage formed long lines at the check-in counters and security inspection areas at the departure lobby of Haneda airport in Tokyo.

Among them were a 39-year-old corporate worker from Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward and her 10-year-old daughter. The woman said she is taking a flight to return to her hometown of Nanjing, China, for the first time since December 2019, adding that she would be able to see her friends and relatives.

A 56-year-old corporate executive from Wako, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, said he will tour four cities in Italy with his wife to celebrate last year’s 30th anniversary of their wedding. He said he is happy to be able to “finally” make the commemorative trip. “I’m looking forward to enjoying Italian food,” said his wife, also 56.

At the arrival lobby of Haneda, a 29-year-old corporate employee from Tokyo’s Ota Ward welcomed the parents of her 31-year-old French husband. They hugged each other in joy for their first reunion in three years. “I want to take them to iconic places, such as Kamakura and Asakusa,” she said.

