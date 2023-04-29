Japan Records 13,177 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 13,177 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, up some 2,500 from a week earlier.

Fifteen deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were newly confirmed across the country, while the number of severe cases rose by three from Friday to 49.

In Tokyo, new infection cases stood at 1,915, an increase of 438 week on week.

No new fatality was confirmed in the Japanese capital. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria was unchanged from Friday at four.

