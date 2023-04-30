G-7 Digital Ministers Agree to Aim for "Responsible" AI

Newsfrom Japan

Takasaki, Gunma Pref., April 30 (Jiji Press)--Digital and technology ministers from the Group of Seven major countries ended a two-day meeting Sunday with the adoption of a joint statement showing their intention to aim for "responsible" artificial intelligence through its use under appropriate regulations.

At the meeting held in the city of Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, the ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union also compiled an action program including a plan to establish international technological standards on rapidly developing AI, such as interactive AI tool ChatGPT.

"We face an urgent need to promote discussions, so politicians will lead the talks," Takeaki Matsumoto, communications minister of Japan, which holds this year's G-7 presidency, said at a press conference to conclude the two-day meeting, referring to ChatGPT and other generative AI tools.

The outcome of the ministerial meeting is set to be reported to the May 19-21 G-7 summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, which will be chaired by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

A ministerial meeting will be held again, in the second half of this year, for discussions on AI-related regulations.

