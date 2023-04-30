Japanese, Egyptian Leaders Affirm Importance of Rule of Law

Newsfrom Japan

Cairo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, at a meeting in Cairo on Sunday, affirmed the importance of universal values, such as maintaining the international order based on the rule of law, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Kishida said that the Russian aggression against Ukraine is an outrageous act that shakes the very foundation of the international order and must never be tolerated.

Kishida also said that he and Sisi confirmed the significance of protecting the international order based on the rule of law while sharing the view that unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force must never be allowed anywhere in the world.

The two leaders also exchanged views on Sudan, where government forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group continue fighting. They confirmed close Japan-Egypt cooperation in helping calm the situation in the African country and for the resumption of the process of its transition to civilian rule.

The Egyptian leader sought Japan's support as his country is struggling amid surging prices of fuel, wheat and other products due to the fallout of the Ukraine crisis.

