Japan Ruling Bloc Backs Easing of Defense Equipment Export Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Senior officials of Japan's ruling coalition, in a television program Sunday, expressed support for an easing of the guidelines on implementing the country's three principles on defense equipment exports.

"We need to consider (relaxing the guidelines) so that our country can make contributions to the international community and maintain the defense foundation," said Yoshitaka Shindo, executive acting head of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party, which leads the coalition.

"I want working-level officials to hold thorough discussions" regarding exports of lethal equipment as well, he added.

Kazuo Kitagawa, deputy chief of Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, said that the guidelines need to be eased somewhat.

Still, Komeito is cautious about allowing exports of lethal equipment. Operations to remove land mines in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, are very much needed, Kitagawa said, adding, "We should allow equipment to remove land mines to be sent (to Ukraine)."

