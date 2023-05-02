Japan's COVID-19 Response Riddled with Political Fighting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's three-year fight against the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on politics and government management, with power struggles taking place during the administrations of former prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga.

The political jockeying that occurred beneath the surface as Japan scrambled to take unprecedented infectious disease measures shortened the administrations' lifespans.

Edano Senses Govt Problems

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]