Group Supporting Abductee Megumi Yokota's Family Marks 20 Years

Kawasaki, Kanagawa Pref., May 1 (Jiji Press)--"Asagao-no-kai," a group supporting activities of the family of Megumi Yokota, a Japanese abductee to North Korea, marked 20 years of its founding on Monday.

Asagao-no-kai, literally meaning "morning glory group," was established in May 2003 by residents of the condominium where Shigeru Yokota, father of Megumi, and her mother, Sakie, were also living.

The couple gave the name to the group because morning glory is Megumi's favorite flower. Also, Megumi is known to have given pressed morning glory to Hitomi Soga, another Japanese abductee, in North Korea, according to the group.

Exhibitions for photos of Megumi held around Japan and abroad to call attention to the parents' wish to rescue their daughter have attracted a total of more than 330,000 visitors. Megumi was abducted to North Korea in 1977 at the age of 13.

Not only relatives of abduction victims but also supporters are growing old. But Satomi Mori, the 61-year-old head of Asagao-no-kai, said, "We will continue our activities as long as Sakie wishes for a reunion with her daughter."

