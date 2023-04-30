Japan Logs 6,466 New Cases of Novel Coronavirus Infection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan found 6,466 people with the novel coronavirus Sunday, down some 2,000 week on week.

Tokyo logged 976 new cases, the most among the country's 47 prefectures, followed by Kanagawa, south of the capital, at 567, Osaka, western Japan, at 455, and Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, at 435.

The western prefecture of Tokushima reported five cases, the fewest.

Seven new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the country--three in the central prefecture of Nagano, two in Mie Prefecture, also central Japan, and one each in the southwestern prefectures of Fukuoka and Oita.

Fifty-one COVID-19 patients were in severe condition across the country as of Sunday, up by two from the previous day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]