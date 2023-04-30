Japan-Arab League Political Dialogue Set for Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Cairo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit agreed Sunday that the third meeting of the Japan-Arab Political Dialogue, a ministerial forum, will be held in September.

The agreement was reached at their meeting held during the Japanese leader's visit to the headquarters in Cairo of the Arab League, formally called the League of Arab States.

Kishida told Aboul Gheit that Japan is eager to continue making contributions to the peace and stability of the Middle East and the international community.

The Arab League leader expressed gratitude for Japan's contributions to the Arab region's peace and stability.

The first meeting of the ministerial dialogue framework took place in Cairo in September 2017. The second meeting was held online in April 2021.

