Municipalities in Japan Fighting Hoarder Houses

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese municipalities are working to address hoarder houses where residents are living among piles of garbage that they are reluctant to throw away.

The phenomenon is often linked to poverty or an extreme lack of self-care. Even if the garbage is forcibly thrown away by someone, such hoarders tend to fill their houses with garbage again soon or later.

Municipalities are working to help hoarders put their lives back in order and properly resolve the issue.

A survey conducted by the Environment Ministry on 1,741 municipalities between April 2018 and September 2022 found 5,224 hoarder houses, including 880 in Tokyo, 538 in Aichi Prefecture and 341 in Chiba Prefecture.

As of September 2022, improvements had been made in about half of them, while 2,636 houses had been tackled.

