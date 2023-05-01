Nuclear Evacuation Order Lifted in Part of Fukushima Village

Newsfrom Japan

Iitate, Fukushima Pref., May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan lifted its nuclear disaster evacuation order in part of the village of Iitate, Fukushima Prefecture, on Monday, more than 12 years after the meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

The order was removed in the district designated as a reconstruction base in the so-called difficult-to-return zone, where entry is still strictly restricted due to high levels of radiation following the March 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> power plant in the northeastern prefecture.

With the latest development, all districts designated as reconstruction bases in six Fukushima municipalities have now exited the nuclear disaster evacuation order.

The Iitate government opened the gates on roads to the reconstruction base when the order was lifted. It also held a ceremony to mark the completion of a new community center in the base for residents to interact and stay temporarily.

"We'll make a new start with the removal of the order, determined to carry out various projects for our hometown, Nagadoro, with a lot of hope," Iitate Mayor Makoto Sugioka said.

