Depressive Tendencies among Children Grew during Pandemic in Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Depressive tendencies have grown among children in Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 10 pct of surveyed children found to have moderate or severe symptoms, a recent survey by the National Center for Child Health and Development showed.

The center surveyed the impact of the pandemic on children in December 2020, December 2021 and October 2022. The survey covered 10,680 children from elementary school fifth graders to high school first graders across the country, with valid responses received from some 50 to 60 pct of the children in each grade.

The center used an international standard for adolescents to assess depressive tendencies, asking nine questions, such as whether those surveyed feel depressed or have little interest in things. Elementary fifth graders and junior high school second graders took part in all three rounds.

The share of elementary fifth graders showing mild or severe depressive symptoms rose from 4 pct in 2020 to 10 pct in 2021 and 13 pct in 2022. The proportion of junior high school second graders with such depressive conditions grew from 8 pct in 2020 to 13 pct in 2021 and stood at 12 pct in 2022.

The overall share of surveyed children with such depressive status rose from 6 pct in 2020 to 11 pct in 2021 and 13 pct in 2022.

