Japan's Astellas to Acquire U.S. Drugmaker for 5.9 B. Dlrs

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. <4503> said Monday that it has agreed to buy U.S. biopharmaceutical startup Iveric Bio Inc. for 5.9 billion dollars in its largest corporate acquisition.

Astellas aims to complete the acquisition of Iveric, which develops ophthalmologic drugs, in July-September following U.S. antitrust and other regulatory screenings.

Astellas will take out bank loans and issue commercial paper to finance the acquisition.

Iveric, listed on the U.S. Nasdaq market, has applied for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for an age-related macular degeneration drug that is expected to help reduce the deterioration of vision. The screening is expected to finish in August.

At an online press conference the same day, Astellas President Naoki Okamura said that Iveric's new drug is expected to receive regulatory approval as a breakthrough remedy and may become a standard treatment for age-related macular degeneration.

