Japan Weekly COVID-19 Cases Rise to 73,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Japan in the past week grew by some 5,800 from the preceding week to 72,876.

The country's cumulative novel coronavirus cases, including foreign cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 33,739,420 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly tally at 10,392, followed by 5,516 in Hokkaido, 5,219 in Osaka and 5,182 in Kanagawa.

The country's cumulative death toll rose by 157 from the previous week to 74,570.

