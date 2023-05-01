Japanese Table Tennis Star Ishikawa Announces Retirement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese table tennis player and three-time Olympic medalist Kasumi Ishikawa announced her retirement on Monday.

Although the Paris Olympics will be held next year, the 30-year-old in a social media post said, "I think that I've done all that I can."

She will hold a press conference on May 18.

After first representing Japan at the age of 14, she quickly rose through the ranks, winning the All-Japan championship women's singles title at the age of 17 in 2011.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Ishikawa's first Olympics, she was integral to Japan winning a silver medal for the women's team event, the country's first Olympic medal in table tennis since the sport was promoted to an official Olympic sport at the 1988 Seoul Games.

