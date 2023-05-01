Japan Kicks Off Cool Biz Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--This year's Cool Biz workplace power-saving campaign kicked off on Monday at Japan's Environment Ministry, which promotes the movement.

In the ministry's main office in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki government district, officials were seen working in polo shirts or "kariyushi" traditional short-sleeved shirts from the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

The campaign calls on office workers to dress lightly and reduce air conditioner use during the hotter months to save electricity and help move the country closer to carbon neutrality.

Companies and others are asked to join in the campaign, which runs from Monday to the end of September in Tokyo. As temperatures vary from region to region, the ministry does not set a uniform campaign period for the entire country.

Asked about the cloudy and slightly chilly morning on Monday, a ministry official said: "There are also times where the room becomes hot and stuffy. It'll be good if we practice Cool Biz and avoid excessive use of air conditioners."

