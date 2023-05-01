Kishida to Visit S. Korea from Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to visit South Korea for two days from Sunday to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Japanese government sources said Monday.

Kishida and Yoon are expected to affirm their countries' close cooperation in responding to North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

The planned visit to South Korea will be Kishida's first since assuming the top government post in October 2021 and the first since Kishida and Yoon agreed at a summit in Tokyo in March to resume "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders.

