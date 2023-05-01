Kishida to Visit S. Korea under "Shuttle Diplomacy"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to visit South Korea for two days from Sunday to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Japanese government sources said Monday.

The visit to South Korea will be Kishida's first since assuming the top government post in October 2021, and the first since Kishida and Yoon agreed at a summit in Tokyo in March to resume "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders.

Under the shuttle diplomacy scheme, leaders of the Asian neighbors last met in December 2011, when then South Korean President Lee Myung-bak visited Japan.

At the upcoming meeting, Kishida and Yoon are expected to affirm their countries' close cooperation in responding to North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

They are also expected to discuss security issues, including China's coercive actions in the East China Sea and Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine, after Yoon visited the United States in April and agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden that the United States would strengthen its extended deterrence to protect its allies.

