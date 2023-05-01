Full-Scale Ceremony for Minamata Disease Victims Resumes

Newsfrom Japan

Minamata, Kumamoto Pref., May 1 (Jiji Press)--A full-scale ceremony for Minamata disease victims was held for the first time in four years on Monday.

The annual ceremony had been canceled or held on a smaller scale since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's ceremony in the southwestern Japan city of Minamata marked the 67th anniversary of the official recognition of the environmental disease caused by mercury pollution.

The ceremony was attended by 620 people including bereaved relatives of Minamata disease victims, as well as officials from the chemical manufacturer responsible for the pollution, Chisso Corp.

"Although there are signs that the coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end, I feel that we are still far from resolving the Minamata disease issue," said Masashi Matsuzaki, 70, who represented the victims and bereaved families at the ceremony.

