INTERVIEW: Japan Govt Vows to Improve Staff Work Environment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Yuko Kawamoto, president of Japan’s National Personnel Authority, is eager to improve the work environment for government employees which, she believes, would in turn enable the government to provide better services.

“An improved work environment will create a virtuous cycle as it helps to raise staff’s work performance and as a result allows them to provide good-quality government services,” Kawamoto said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

She said it would be “a national problem” for Japan if the government cannot provide high-quality services due to a lack of talent.

“I hope to improve working conditions by cutting down long work hours and expanding the flextime system,” she said, stressing that this would help the government secure high-quality personnel.

Specifically, she cited the proposed introduction of a work interval system, in which employees are required to keep an interval of a certain number of hours between the end of work and the start of work again.

