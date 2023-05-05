Nippon Ishin Ready for Battle with Komeito in Next General Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) is ready to go head-to-head with Komeito, a partner in the country's ruling coalition, in the next general election, in a bid to become the country's largest opposition party.

For the next House of Representatives election, Nippon Ishin is planning to field candidates in all single-seat constituencies by taking advantage of its advances in unified local elections in April.

Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba told a news conference on April 27 that his party may field its own candidates for six Lower House constituencies in the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo, whose seats have been held by Komeito members.

"It's hard to cooperate with Komeito as we did in the past," Baba said.

Nippon Ishin, based in the city of Osaka, had not fielded its candidates for the six constituencies on condition that Komeito supports its administrative reform plan for Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka.

