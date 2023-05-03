Japan Worried about Zombie Firms after COVID-19 Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's program of providing virtually interest- and collateral-free loans to small businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has helped them stay afloat, thereby supporting the domestic economy.

But it is also true that the aid program has led to an increase in the number of "zombie" companies that would otherwise have been unable to continue operating.

With the repayment of such loans expected to peak this summer or later, amid higher inflation, there are concerns that some companies, unable to repay their loans, may go out of business.

The COVID-19 aid program was launched in March 2020 to provide financial assistance to prefectural governments and other entities to enable them to pay the interest on loans extended to small businesses for up to three years.

Under the program, private financial institutions accepted loan applications until March 2021, and government-affiliated institutions until September 2022. As of the end of December last year, a total of 43 trillion yen had been extended in about 2.49 million cases.

