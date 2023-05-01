Japanese Scammers in Cambodia Likely Stole over 430 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--A group of 19 Japanese men accused of Cambodia-based phone scams is suspected of collecting at least 430 million yen through the scams, sources familiar with the investigation by Tokyo police said Monday.

The group was allegedly involved in about 75 cases of phone scams that targeted people in Japan between April 2022 and January this year, the sources said.

The 19 men were captured by local authorities at a hotel in southern Cambodia in January and were transferred to Japan on April 11. Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department arrested them on suspicion of swindling a Tokyo woman out of electronic money worth 250,000 yen.

On Monday, the 19 men were served additional arrest warrants on suspicion of making phone calls to a Tokyo man in his 70s in January and tricking him into sending 750,000 yen in cash based on a fake story that he had unpaid fees for an online service.

An apparent list of scam targets with the names and contacts of about 75 people was found at the hotel in which the 19 men were staying.

