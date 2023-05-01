Japan Reports 5,041 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 5,041 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, about 1,000 more than a week earlier.

Across the country, 22 new fatalities linked to COVID-19 were reported on the day, while the number of severe cases rose by four from the previous day to 55.

In Tokyo, 837 new infections were recorded, an increase of 266 from a week before, with one new death reported. There were seven severe cases, up by two from the previous day.

