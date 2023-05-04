Biz Use of Generative AI Spreading in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--The use of generative artificial intelligence tools, such as ChatGPT, has started spreading among Japanese companies in hopes of drastically improving operational efficiency.

Such AI tools can produce texts and images based on vast amounts of information on the internet.

Although there are concerns about information leakage and other problems, more companies are expected to use generative AI while managing the risks involved.

In April, Panasonic Holdings Corp. <6752> launched a generative AI-based support system for the group's roughly 90,000 workers in Japan.

Ahead of the group-wide rollout, the support system was introduced in February at subsidiary Panasonic Connect Co., where workers use it for translation, proposal writing, programming and other daily tasks.

