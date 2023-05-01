U.S., Japan, S. Korea Leaders to Hold Talks in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 1 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the United States, Japan and South Korea will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies to be held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima from May 19, a senior U.S. government official said Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are expected to discuss ways to strengthen their countries' cooperation to deal with China's growing hegemonic moves and North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs.

It will be the first trilateral summit among the United States, Japan and South Korea since November last year.

On Wednesday, Biden held talks with Yoon at the White House.

Kishida has invited Yoon to a G-7 session in Hiroshima and is considering visiting South Korea for two days from Sunday to hold talks with Yoon. It will be the prime minister's first visit to South Korea since taking office in October 2021.

