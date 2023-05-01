Jack Ma Joins Univ. of Tokyo as Visiting Professor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Jack Ma, the founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd., became a visiting professor of the University of Tokyo’s Tokyo College research organization on Monday, the university said.

His appointment term is set to run until the end of October.

Tokyo College said it expects Ma to conduct joint research and projects with University of Tokyo researchers, especially in the fields of sustainable agriculture and food production.

He will also share his experience of and knowledge about running businesses with students and researchers of the university, Tokyo College said.

Ma has been away from the center stage of business since he allegedly made a remark critical of the Chinese government in 2020.

