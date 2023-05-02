4 Major Japanese Dept. Stores Log Sales Growth in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Four major Japanese department store operators reported year-on-year sales growth for April, led by strong demand for summer clothing items amid rising temperatures.

Sales of duty-free goods, a measure of consumption by foreign visitors to Japan, were also brisk, with Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., a unit of J. Front Retailing Co. <3086>, marking a 4.9-fold increase.

Daimaru Matsuzakaya saw its overall sales grow 19.1 pct on a same-store basis.

Sales rose 17.2 pct at Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. <3099>, 11.8 pct at Takashimaya Co. <8233> and 8.6 pct at Sogo & Seibu Co., a unit of Seven & i Holdings Co. <3382>, according to preliminary reports released by the companies Monday.

Isetan Mitsukoshi and Takashimaya saw their respective sales exceed the levels in April 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

