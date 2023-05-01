Sixth Body Recovered in GSDF Chopper Accident

Newsfrom Japan

Miyakojima, Okinawa Pref., May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force on Monday recovered the sixth body apparently from an accident involving a GSDF helicopter off Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture nearly a month ago.

The GSDF is working to identify the body, while planning to salvage what appears to be the wreckage of the helicopter from the seabed as early as Tuesday.

According to the GSDF, the body was discovered when a private salvage company moved the apparent wreckage in preparation to salvage it. The body was pulled from the seabed on Monday afternoon. It appears to be that of an adult male, and his clothing suggests that he was a GSDF member.

The five bodies recovered earlier have already been identified.

On April 6, the GSDF helicopter carrying 10 people on board disappeared from radar near the southwestern Japanese island 10 minutes after taking off for an aerial inspection of local topography.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]