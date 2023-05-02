Japan, Ghana Vow Cooperation on U.N. Security Council Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Accra, Ghana, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday agreed to work together to strengthen the functions of the United Nations, including through Security Council reform.

In their talks in Accra, the capital of Ghana, the two leaders affirmed cooperation in dealing with North Korea, which is accelerating its nuclear and missile development programs.

Japan and Ghana are serving as nonpermanent members of the Security Council.

At a joint press conference, Akufo-Addo said that the current Security Council permanent members does not reflect the reality as they are the victors of World War II, adding that reform must be promoted.

The two leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine and affirmed the importance of a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]