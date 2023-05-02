Japan, S. Korea Agree to Resume Financial Dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Incheon, South Korea, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan and South Korea agreed to resume bilateral financial dialogue at their first official meeting of finance ministers in seven years, held in Incheon, South Korea, on Tuesday.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Choo Kyung-ho, South Korea's deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance, met on the sidelines of a four-day annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank in the same city from Tuesday.

"We agreed to hold cabinet-level financial dialogue at an appropriate time," Suzuki told a press conference after his meeting with Choo. The last time Japan and South Korea had such dialogue was August 2016.

The two neighboring nations held the meeting of their finance ministers on the back of improved bilateral relationship following a summit of their leaders in March this year.

At a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank leaders last month, Suzuki met with Choo and agreed to hold the official meeting on the sidelines of the ADB meeting.

