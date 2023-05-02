Collectible Manhole Cards Successful in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Manhole cards, featuring pictures of unique manhole covers across Japan, have proved a success, with over 10 million cards issued since distribution began in 2016.

The cards, issued by local governments and handed out at "michi no eki" roadside rest stations and other spots, are in such high demand that one in the latest 19th batch, released Friday, is also distributed abroad.

But their immense popularity is presenting a problem to local governments as some people are selling them at high prices.

The front of a manhole card features a photograph of a manhole cover and information on its location. The back has explanations on the origin of the cover design.

A total of 941 types of cards have been issued by 656 local governments and other organizations across Japan, according to the group that helps produce and issue them.

