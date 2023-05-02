Japan's Kishida to Visit S. Korea for 2 Days from Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Accra, Ghana, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he is planning to visit South Korea for two days from Sunday to hold talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

It will be the first time for Kishida to visit the neighboring country since he took office in October 2021.

Kishida said that he expects the envisaged meeting with Yoon to become "a good opportunity" for a frank exchange of opinions on the Japan-South Korea relationship and the drastically changing international situation.

When they held talks in Tokyo in March this year, Kishida and Yoon agreed to resume "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders.

As Kishida has invited Yoon to a session of the three-day summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in the western city of Hiroshima from May 19, the prime minister said he wants to give momentum to the shuttle diplomacy.

