GSDF Chopper Salvaged 1 Month after Crash off Okinawa

Miyakojima, Okinawa Pref., May 2 (Jiji Press)--A private vessel Tuesday salvaged from the seafloor the wreckage of the Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter that crashed near Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, a month ago.

The wreckage, which was wrapped in a wire net when recovered in order to prevent parts from being scattered, will be transported to a GSDF base to investigate the cause of the accident.

The wreckage was found at the depth of about 106 meters on the seabed some 6 kilometers north of Irabu Island, close to Miyako Island, both part of the Okinawa city of Miyakojima.

The salvage work started on Tuesday morning. After the wire net covering the wreckage was connected to the salvage vessel's winch, the wreckage appeared on the surface of the water around 11:45 a.m. (2:45 a.m. GMT).

The camouflaged fuselage moved onto the vessel was heavily damaged, with only what appear to be a fuel tank and a propeller keeping part of their original shapes.

