Kinki Nippon Tourist Likely Overcharged 1.6 B. Yen in Vaccine Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese travel agency Kinki Nippon Tourist Co. said Tuesday that it may have overcharged around 80 municipalities in Japan by up to around 1.6 billion yen in total over commissioned work for COVID-19 vaccination programs.

Kinki Nippon Tourist conducted an emergency company-wide probe after fraudulent billing cases were discovered for vaccination-related call center operations that were commissioned by several local governments, such as the western Japan city of Higashiosaka and the central Japan city of Yaizu.

Following the revelation, Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. <9041> announced on April 25 that it will withdraw a plan appointing KNT-CT Holdings Co. <9726> President Akimasa Yoneda as its next president. KNT-CT Holdings is a unit of Kintetsu Group Holdings and the parent of Kinki Nippon Tourist.

Instead, Yoneda will be tasked with implementing preventive measures, according to Kintetsu Group Holdings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]