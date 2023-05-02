Kinki Nippon Tourist Overcharged Municipalities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese travel agency Kinki Nippon Tourist Co. said Tuesday that it may have overcharged around 80 municipalities by up to 1.6 billion yen in total over commissioned work related to COVID-19 vaccination programs.

The company said it will return the overcharged funds after the amount is finalized.

Kinki Nippon Tourist President Masahiko Takaura apologized for the overcharging at a news conference in Tokyo, saying, "We betrayed trust."

In the face of a tough business environment due to the pandemic, "we had a strong desire to achieve our sales target," Takaura said of a reason for the misconduct.

He denied that the overcharging had been carried out systematically, but pointed out that employees had a lack of awareness about the importance of fulfilling the contracts of outsourced operations.

