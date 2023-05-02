JAL, ANA Report 1st Annual Profits in 3 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's two major air carriers enjoyed their first annual group net profits in three years in fiscal 2022, which ended in March.

On Tuesday, Japan Airlines <9201> reported a net profit of 34,423 million yen, against the previous year's loss of 177,551 million yen.

ANA Holdings Inc. <9202>, the parent of All Nippon Airways, said Thursday that it logged 89,477 million yen in net profit, against 143,628 million yen in net loss.

After Japan eased its COVID-19 activity restrictions and border control measures, the combined number of passengers at ANA and JAL, excluding low-cost carriers within the groups, jumped around fivefold from the previous year for international flights and grew about 1.9 times for domestic flights.

Having overcome the slump in travel demand caused by the pandemic, both JAL and ANA Holdings now expect their revenues to increase in fiscal 2023.

