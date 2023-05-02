JAL, ANA Swing to Annual Profits for 1st Time in 3 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's two major air carriers have reported their first annual group net profits in three years in fiscal 2022, which ended in March.

On Tuesday, Japan Airlines <9201> reported a net profit of 34,423 million yen, a turnaround from the previous year's loss of 177,551 million yen.

ANA Holdings Inc. <9202>, the parent of All Nippon Airways, on Thursday announced that it logged 89,477 million yen in net profit, against 143,628 million yen in net loss.

The two carriers swung to net profits for the first time since fiscal 2019 before their earnings were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel demand started recovering following the Japanese government's easing of COVID-19 measures, including restrictions on people's movements and border controls.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]