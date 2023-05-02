Japan's Kishida to Visit S. Korea for 2 Days from Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit South Korea for two days from Sunday.

Kishida will hold talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul on Sunday. The two are believed to be hoping to confirm close cooperation in responding to North Korean and other issues.

It will be the first time for Kishida to visit the neighboring country since he took office in October 2021. When they held talks in Tokyo in March this year, Kishida and Yoon agreed to resume "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders.

Speaking to reporters in Accra, the capital of Ghana, during his trip to Africa on Monday local time, Kishida said that he expects the upcoming meeting with Yoon to become "a good opportunity" for a frank exchange of opinions on the Japan-South Korea relationship and the drastically changing international situation.

As Kishida has invited Yoon to a session of the three-day summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in the western city of Hiroshima from May 19, the prime minister said he wants to give momentum to the shuttle diplomacy.

