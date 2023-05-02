McDonald's Japan to Make COVID-19 Masks Optional for Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--McDonald's Holdings Company (Japan) Ltd. <2702> said Tuesday it will leave the decision on whether to wear a COVID-19 mask up to each restaurant worker, starting Monday.

The burger chain currently requires all its restaurant workers to wear masks, but it will change the rule on Monday, when the country lowers COVID-19 to a lower-risk category of infectious diseases that includes seasonal flu.

McDonald's restaurants will remove acrylic barriers placed on counters as well.

Skylark Holdings Co. <3197> will also leave the mask-wearing decision up to each worker at about 2,700 restaurants including Gusto and Bamiyan stores.

Skylark has already started removing partitions on tables, and will take away disinfectant dispensers placed near the entrances.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]