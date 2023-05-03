Japan Women's Soccer Pioneer Takes on Challenge as Uzbek Manager

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--A pioneer of women's soccer in Japan is taking on a new challenge as manager of the women's national team of Uzbekistan.

In April, the Uzbek team, led by 58-year-old Midori Honda, passed the first Asian qualifying round for the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning all three matches.

"It was our biggest mission," Honda said. "I'm relieved."

A former member of the Japanese women's national soccer team and a native of the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka, Honda has managed Japanese women's teams Okayama Yunogo Belle and AC Nagano Parceiro.

In 2007, she became the first woman to earn the Japan Football Association's Level-S coaching certification, which allows holders to become managers of teams in the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]