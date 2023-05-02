Flight Data Recorder of Crashed GSDF Chopper Recovered

Newsfrom Japan

Miyakojima, Okinawa Pref., May 2 (Jiji Press)--The flight data recorder of a Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter that crashed off Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, about a month ago was recovered on Tuesday, according to informed sources.

The wreckage of the GSDF helicopter was salvaged the same day from the seabed at a depth of about 106 meters in waters about 6 kilometers north of Irabu Island, adjacent to Miyako Island, both part of the Okinawa city of Miyakojima.

The flight data recorder, which is believed to contain altitude, speed and other data, was found at the rear of the helicopter.

The GSDF will analyze the wreckage and the flight data recorder in detail to figure out the cause of the accident.

In the afternoon of April 6, the helicopter carrying 10 people, including Lt. Gen. Yuichi Sakamoto, then head of the GSDF's 8th Division, disappeared from radar 10 minutes after its takeoff.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]