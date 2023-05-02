Retired Japanese Figure Skater Takahashi Vows "New Start"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Former figure skating world champion Daisuke Takahashi said Tuesday he is making a "new start," after he and his ice dance partner, Kana Muramoto, announced their retirement from competition the day before.

"I gave it my all. I'm making a new start again," the 37-year-old Japanese skater told a press conference in Tokyo. Muramoto, 30, said there is no better partner than Takahashi.

Takahashi had long been the leading figure in Japanese men's singles figure skating, winning bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and gold at the world championships the same year.

He retired in 2014, but returned to competition in 2018. He then switched to ice dance in 2020 with Muramoto as his partner.

The pair won the All-Japan Figure Skating Championships for the first time in December last year and finished 11th at the world championships in March this year.

