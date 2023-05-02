Japan Logs 17,349 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 17,349 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, an increase of about 4,500 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 64, up by nine from the previous day, while 29 new fatalities were confirmed among patients.

In Tokyo alone, the daily number of new infections rose by 695 from a week before to 2,604.

Two new fatalities were confirmed in the Japanese capital. The number of very ill patients under Tokyo's criteria fell by one from the previous day to six.

