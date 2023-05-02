Asian Banks Likely Immune to Financial Turmoil: BOJ's Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Incheon, South Korea, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Asian banks are likely to be immune to the financial turmoil in the United States and Europe, including the recent collapse of First Republic Bank, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday.

"While we should remain vigilant, Asian banks have ample capital bases," Ueda told a press conference in Incheon, South Korea.

Speaking to reporters the same day, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki praised U.S. authorities' response over the collapse of First Republic Bank.

"They took swift measures to prevent a resurgence of credit insecurity," Suzuki noted.

