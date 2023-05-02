Japan Protests S. Korean Lawmaker's Landing on Takeshima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday protested a South Korean opposition lawmaker's landing on Sea of Japan islets claimed by both countries.

Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, lodged the protest over the phone with the deputy minister at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo.

Funakoshi stressed that in light of historical facts and international law, it is clear that the islets, called Takeshima in Japan, are part of Japan's inherent territory.

The Japanese official said the South Korean lawmaker's landing was totally unacceptable and extremely regrettable. He demanded the South Korean side take measures to prevent a recurrence.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]