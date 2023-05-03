Asashi Shimbun Journalist Shot Dead 36 Years Ago Remembered

Newsfrom Japan

Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref., May 3 (Jiji Press)--Citizens mourned Tuesday for an Asahi Shimbun journalist who was shot to death at the Japanese newspaper's local bureau in the western city of Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, 36 years ago.

An altar was set up on the first floor of the Hanshin bureau, where Tomohiro Kojiri, then 29, was shot by a balaclava-wearing gunman on the night of May 3, 1987.

"Toward the photo of the deceased, I expressed our determination to protect freedom of speech," said Akira Shima, 67, a visitor from the city of Suita in neighboring Osaka Prefecture.

Shima said freedom of speech now seems to be under threat, citing the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year and an attack on incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month.

Following the 1987 incident, a group calling itself "Sekihotai" (red revenge squad) issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

