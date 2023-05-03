Japan, Kenya Leaders Affirm Cooperation for Free, Open Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Nairobi, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Kenyan President William Ruto affirmed on Wednesday that their countries will strengthen cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region in the face of China's hegemonic moves.

Kishida and Ruto met in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, the third destination of the Japanese leader's ongoing Africa tour.

The two agreed that Japan will provide steady support for the development of the Port of Mombasa, the largest port in East Africa.

The Japanese government views Kenya as a "like-minded country" in realizing the free and open Indo-Pacific, or FOIP, vision.

Kishida briefed the Kenyan president on an FOIP action plan released in March that calls for more than 75 billion dollars in public-private aid for infrastructure development in the Indo-Pacific region by 2030.

