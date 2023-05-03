16,505 People Newly Found Positive for COVID-19 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--A total of 16,505 people were newly found positive for COVID-19 in Japan on Wednesday, an increase of about 3,400 from a week earlier.

Among COVID-19 patients nationwide, 17 new deaths were reported on the day. The number of severely ill patients increased by seven from the previous day to 71.

In Tokyo, 2,187 new infections were confirmed, up by about 440 from a week earlier, and two new deaths were recorded.

Under the Japanese capital's criteria, there were six severely ill patients, unchanged from the previous day.

