2,187 People Newly Found Positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo
Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--A total of 2,187 people were newly found positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo on Wednesday, an increase of about 440 from a week earlier.
The Japanese capital recorded two new deaths among COVID-19 patients on the day, while recognizing six severely ill patients, unchanged from the previous day.
